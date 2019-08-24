Gatewood, Stronach lift Tri-City over Boise 8-2

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Nick Gatewood doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs as the Tri-City Dust Devils topped the Boise Hawks 8-2 on Friday.

Jack Stronach singled twice with three runs for Tri-City.

With the game tied 1-1, the Dust Devils took the lead for good with five runs in the fourth inning. The Dust Devils sent 10 men to the plate as Jordy Barley hit a two-run single en route to the five-run lead.

Tri-City right-hander Nick Thwaits (4-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Luke Chevalier (0-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over three innings.

For the Hawks, Vladimir Dilone doubled and singled twice.