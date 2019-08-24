Twins take on the Tigers in division matchup

Detroit Tigers (39-87, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (77-51, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Edwin Jackson (3-6, 8.46 ERA) Twins: Kyle Gibson (11-6, 4.40 ERA)

LINE: Twins -330; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: AL Central opponents Minnesota and Detroit will face off on Saturday.

The Twins are 29-19 against teams from the AL Central. Minnesota ranks fourth in the MLB in hitting with a .271 batting average, Nelson Cruz leads the team with an average of .301.

The Tigers are 18-33 against the rest of their division. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .292, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the club with a mark of .338. The Tigers won the last meeting 9-6. Drew VerHagen earned his fourth victory and Ronny Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Detroit. Jose Berrios registered his seventh loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 34 home runs and has 84 RBIs. Miguel Sano is 12-for-40 with two doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Miguel Cabrera leads the Tigers with 50 RBIs and is batting .280. Rodriguez is 8-for-22 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .287 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Eddie Rosario: (hamstring), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Grayson Greiner: (back).