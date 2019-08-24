Kansas City takes 4-game losing streak into matchup with Cleveland

Kansas City Royals (45-84, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (75-54, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman (3-8, 5.40 ERA) Indians: Mike Clevinger (8-2, 3.11 ERA)

LINE: Indians -352; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Indians are 35-20 against the rest of their division. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.75. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.26 ERA.

The Royals are 24-37 against the rest of their division. Kansas City's lineup has 128 home runs this season, Jorge Soler leads the club with 35 homers. The Indians won the last meeting 4-1. Zach Plesac earned his seventh victory and Francisco Lindor went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Jakob Junis took his 12th loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindor leads the Indians with 136 hits and is batting .297. Carlos Santana is 13-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Soler leads the Royals with 60 extra base hits and has 88 RBIs. Nicky Lopez is 11-for-33 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Royals: 2-8, .201 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Dan Otero: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (leukemia), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jake Newberry: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).