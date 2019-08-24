Wade leads Portland to 1-0 win over Trenton

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Konner Wade allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Portland Sea Dogs over the Trenton Thunder in a 1-0 win on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Sea Dogs and a three-game winning streak for the Thunder.

Wade (5-4) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the second inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Luke Tendler advanced to third on a ground out by Brett Netzer and then scored on an error.

Shawn Semple (0-3) went five innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out seven in the Eastern League game.

The Thunder were held off the scoreboard for the 11th time this season, while the Sea Dogs' staff recorded their 13th shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Trenton is 13-6 against Portland this season.