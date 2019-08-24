Meregildo’s run leads Potomac to 1-0 win over Winston-Salem

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Omar Meregildo scored on a forceout in the eighth inning, leading the Potomac Nationals to a 1-0 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Saturday.

Meregildo scored on the play after he was hit with a pitch, advanced to second on a single by Jack Sundberg and then went to third on a walk by Cole Freeman.

Luis Reyes (4-5) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jacob Lindgren (1-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

The Dash were blanked for the ninth time this season, while the Nationals' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.