Roeder leads Jacksonville to 3-1 win over Mobile

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Josh Roeder allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp over the Mobile BayBears in a 3-1 win on Saturday.

Roeder allowed one run while striking out five and walking one.

Mobile started the scoring in the first inning when Brandon Marsh hit a solo home run.

After tying the game in the sixth, the Jumbo Shrimp took the lead for good with two runs in the seventh inning. Stone Garrett and Riley Mahan both drove in runs en route to the two-run lead.

Jordan Guerrero (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Mobile starter Max Herrmann (1-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

For the BayBears, Marsh was a triple short of the cycle.