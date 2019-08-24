Roberts’ single leads Delmarva over Hagerstown in 8 innings

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Cody Roberts hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to lead the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 1-0 win over the Hagerstown Suns in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

JC Encarnacion scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second.

Delmarva starter Ryan Wilson (6-4) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked three while allowing one hit over seven scoreless innings. Alex Troop (1-2) went three innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out two in the South Atlantic League game.

The Suns were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Shorebirds' staff recorded their 19th shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Hagerstown won the first game 5-1. With the win, Delmarva improved to 14-7 against Hagerstown this season.