Ward’s single leads Beloit to 2-1 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Nick Ward hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Beloit Snappers to a 2-1 win over the Burlington Bees on Saturday.

Devin Foyle scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Anthony Churlin and then went to third on a single by Ward.

In the top of the fourth, Beloit grabbed the lead on a double by Skyler Weber that scored Churlin. Burlington answered in the fifth inning when Ryan Vega hit an RBI double, scoring Harrison Wenson.

Josh Reagan (4-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Chad Sykes (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Despite the loss, Burlington is 10-5 against Beloit this season.