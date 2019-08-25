Ramos scores winning run in 11th, AZL White Sox beats AZL Dodgers Lasorda 6-5 in walk-off finish

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Josue Guerrero hit a sacrifice to drive in Bryan Ramos with the winning run in the 11th inning, as the AZL White Sox beat the AZL Dodgers Lasorda 6-5 on Sunday.

Ramos scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

After AZL Dodgers Lasorda's Julio Carrion hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th, AZL White Sox tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the inning when Sidney Pimentel scored on a sacrifice.

Reliever McKinley Moore (2-1) went one scoreless inning, striking out one to get the win. Riley Ottesen (0-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and one hit in the Arizona League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Samil Polanco homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win. Guerrero homered and singled, driving home two runs.

For the AZL Dodgers Lasorda, Luis Rodriguez homered and singled, driving home three runs.

Despite the loss, AZL Dodgers Lasorda is 4-2 against AZL White Sox this season.