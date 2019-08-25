Batten, Orozco lift El Paso over Sacramento in a 18-8 slugfest

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Matthew Batten doubled and singled three times, scoring three runs as the El Paso Chihuahuas defeated the Sacramento River Cats 18-8 on Saturday.

Rodrigo Orozco doubled and singled with two runs and a pair of RBIs for El Paso.

Down 2-0 in the fourth, Sacramento tied the game when Chris Shaw hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Aramis Garcia.

El Paso answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring seven runs to take the lead. The Chihuahuas sent 12 men to the plate as Seth Mejias-Brean hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run single by Aderlin Rodriguez en route to the seven-run lead.

The Chihuahuas later added two runs in the fifth and seven in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Tyler Higgins (4-1) got the win in relief while Sacramento starter Chase Johnson (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Shaw homered and singled twice, driving in five runs and scoring a pair for the River Cats.