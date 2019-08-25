Quinn’s homer leads San Jose to 5-3 win over Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Heath Quinn hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the San Jose Giants to a 5-3 win over the Stockton Ports on Saturday.

The home run by Quinn, part of a three-run inning, gave the Giants a 4-3 lead before Hamlet Marte hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Jeremy Eierman hit an RBI single, bringing home Jonah Bride in the first inning to give the Ports a 1-0 lead. The Giants came back to take a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning when Sandro Fabian scored on a double and Marte scored on an error.

Stockton regained the lead 3-2 after it scored two runs in the fifth inning on an RBI double by Bride and an RBI single by Eierman.

Clay Helvey (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Trey Cochran-Gill (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Bride doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Ports.