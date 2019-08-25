Lamas hits walk-off homer, Durango beats Saltillo 2-1

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Keven Lamas hit a walk-off solo homer with two outs in the seventh inning, as the Generales de Durango beat the Saraperos de Saltillo 2-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The Saraperos tied the game 1-1 in the top of the seventh when Ricardo Serrano hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rainel Rosario.

Reliever Marco Antonio Rivas (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing one run and two hits over one inning. Rafael Martin (2-4) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Despite the loss, Saltillo is 8-4 against Durango this season.