Garcia hits two homers as Memphis defeats Omaha 9-2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Adolis Garcia hit a pair of homers, leading the Memphis Redbirds to a 9-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday. With the victory, the Redbirds swept the three-game series.

Rangel Ravelo and Justin Williams also homered for the Redbirds.

Garcia hit a two-run shot in the fifth inning off Jake Kalish and then hit a solo homer in the seventh off Bryan Brickhouse.

Memphis right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon (8-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kalish (7-8) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over five innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Memphis improved to 11-5 against Omaha this season.