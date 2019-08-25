Sports
Eaton’s double leads Lexington to 9-5 win over Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Nathan Eaton hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Lexington Legends to a 9-5 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Sunday.
The double by Eaton came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Legends a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Reed Rohlman hit a two-run single.
The Legends tacked on another run in the ninth when Eric Cole hit an RBI double, scoring Brhet Bewley.
Brandon Marklund (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Preston White (3-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
Andres Angulo homered and singled for the GreenJackets.
Despite the loss, Augusta is 16-4 against Lexington this season.
