Eaton’s double leads Lexington to 9-5 win over Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Nathan Eaton hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Lexington Legends to a 9-5 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Sunday.

The double by Eaton came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Legends a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Reed Rohlman hit a two-run single.

The Legends tacked on another run in the ninth when Eric Cole hit an RBI double, scoring Brhet Bewley.

Brandon Marklund (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Preston White (3-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Andres Angulo homered and singled for the GreenJackets.

Despite the loss, Augusta is 16-4 against Lexington this season.