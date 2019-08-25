Rivera’s single leads NW Arkansas to 5-3 win over Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Emmanuel Rivera hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to a 5-3 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday.

Kevin Merrell scored on the play to give the Naturals a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a ground out by Dairon Blanco.

Trailing 4-1, the RoughRiders cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Andretty Cordero scored on a single and Michael De Leon scored when a runner was thrown out.

The Naturals tacked on another run in the eighth when Jordan George hit an RBI single, driving in Gabriel Cancel.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

NW Arkansas left-hander Danny Duffy (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ronald Herrera (2-5) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up four runs and 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Charles Leblanc homered and singled, driving home three runs for the RoughRiders.