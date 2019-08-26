Govern, Gonzalez lead AZL Royals to 8-3 win over AZL Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jimmy Govern homered and tripled, driving in three runs as the AZL Royals topped the AZL Rangers 8-3 on Monday. With the loss, the AZL Rangers snapped a five-game winning streak.

Herard Gonzalez homered and singled twice with three runs and a pair of RBIs for AZL Royals.

Down 2-0 in the third, AZL Rangers cut into the lead when Davis Wendzel hit a solo home run.

AZL Royals answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring five runs to extend its lead. Govern hit a three-run home run and Diego Maican hit a solo home run en route to the six-run lead.

AZL Royals right-hander Randy Acevedo (1-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Rosmer Inojosa (3-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game after allowing seven runs and nine hits over 2 1/3 innings.