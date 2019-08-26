Colina leads AZL Indians Blue to 11-3 win over AZL Padres 1

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Colina homered and had two hits, driving in two as the AZL Indians Blue defeated the AZL Padres 1 11-3 on Monday.

AZL Indians Blue scored in six different innings in the victory, including the fifth, when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a solo home run by Colina.

Jhonneyver Gutierrez (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Padres 1 starter Frank Lopez (0-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Padres 1, Yordi Francisco doubled and singled.