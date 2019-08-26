Bishop leads Frederick to 4-1 win over Down East

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Cameron Bishop allowed just four hits over eight innings, leading the Frederick Keys over the Down East Wood Ducks in a 4-1 win on Monday.

Bishop (2-9) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing one run.

Down 1-0 in the second, Down East tied the game when Sherten Apostel scored on a wild pitch.

The Keys went out in front in the seventh inning when Ben Breazeale hit an RBI single, bringing home Patrick Dorrian.

The Keys later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Chris Clare drew a bases-loaded walk and Jean Carrillo got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to secure the victory.

Reid Anderson (6-8) went seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits to take the tough loss in the Carolina League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Despite the loss, Down East is 8-3 against Frederick this season.