Hutchison, Bour carry Salt Lake to 11-3 win over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Justin Bour hit a two-run home run and had three hits, and Drew Hutchison struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Salt Lake Bees topped the El Paso Chihuahuas 11-3 on Monday.

Hutchison (2-0) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing three hits.

Salt Lake scored in six different innings in the victory, including the seventh, when Bour hit a two-run home run and Jo Adell hit a two-run double.

Dietrich Enns (11-10) went three innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked five.