Florido, Marlowe lift Everett over Eugene 8-0

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Cade Marlowe had three hits and two RBI, and Deivy Florido allowed just four hits over eight innings as the Everett AquaSox beat the Eugene Emeralds 8-0 on Monday.

Florido (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out six.

In the bottom of the first, Everett scored on a single by Marlowe that brought home Robert Perez and Patrick Frick. In the following at-bat, Trent Tingelstad scored when a runner was thrown out to give the AquaSox a 3-0 lead. The AquaSox then added four runs in the third and a run in the fourth. In the third, Perez hit a three-run home run, while Utah Jones scored on a wild pitch in the fourth.

Didier Vargas (1-5) went two innings, allowing seven runs and four hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out two and walked four.

For the Emeralds, Yovanny Cuevas doubled twice. Eugene was held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Everett staff recorded its second shutout of the year.

With the win, Everett improved to 5-2 against Eugene this season.