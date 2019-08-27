Kikuchi expected to start for Seattle against New York

New York Yankees (86-47, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (56-76, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (9-7, 4.68 ERA) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (5-8, 5.19 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and New York will square off on Tuesday.

The Mariners are 29-38 in home games. Seattle has hit 210 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 28, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Yankees have gone 37-27 away from home. New York has slugged .489, good for second in the American League. Gio Urshela leads the club with a .559 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 18 home runs. The Yankees won the last meeting 5-4. J.A. Happ recorded his 11th victory and Mike Ford went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for New York. Tommy Milone registered his eighth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 113 hits and is batting .256. Kyle Seager is 11-for-36 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 87 RBIs and is batting .333. Gleyber Torres is 13-for-38 with a double, six home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .242 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Brandon Brennan: (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Cameron Maybin: (wrist), Greg Bird: (foot), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Thairo Estrada: (hamstring), Luke Voit: (hernia), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Luis Severino: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), David Hale: (spine), Ben Heller: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).