Alu hits walk-off single in 10th, Auburn beats Mahoning Valley 3-2

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Jake Alu hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Auburn Doubledays defeated the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 3-2 on Tuesday.

J.T. Arruda scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The Scrappers tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth when Bryan Lavastida hit a solo home run.

Reliever Rafael Gomez (2-6) picked up the win after he allowed two runs and three hits over six innings. He also struck out five and walked two. Serafino Brito (3-1) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Despite the loss, Mahoning Valley is 8-4 against Auburn this season.