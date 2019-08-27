King, Voit lead Scranton/WB to 4-0 win over Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Luke Voit hit a two-run home run and had three hits, and Michael King allowed just three hits over six innings as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Pawtucket Red Sox 4-0 on Tuesday.

King (2-1) struck out six and walked one to get the win.

In the top of the first, Scranton/WB took the lead on a double by Breyvic Valera that scored Voit. The RailRiders then added a run in the third and two in the ninth. In the third, Kyle Higashioka hit an RBI single, while Voit hit a two-run home run in the ninth.

Ryan Weber (1-5) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and nine hits in the International League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

The Red Sox were blanked for the third time this season, while the RailRiders' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

With the win, Scranton/WB improved to 10-2 against Pawtucket this season.