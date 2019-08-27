Kazmar’s double leads Gwinnett to 8-2 win over Norfolk

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Sean Kazmar hit a run-scoring double in the fourth inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to an 8-2 win over the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday.

The double by Kazmar capped a three-run inning and gave the Stripers a 3-1 lead after Austin Riley hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Stripers later added four runs in the fifth and one in the eighth. In the fifth, Adam Duvall hit a three-run home run, while Luis Marte hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Gwinnett right-hander Bryse Wilson (10-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on nine hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Dean Kremer (0-2) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over five innings.