Crook’s single leads Louisville to 6-0 win over Columbus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Narciso Crook hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Louisville Bats to a 6-0 win over the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday.

The single by Crook scored Jose Siri to break a scoreless tie.

Louisville starter Tejay Antone (3-8) picked up the win after allowing five hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Scott Moss (2-1) took the loss in the International League game after allowing two runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings.

The Clippers were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Bats' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.