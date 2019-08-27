Thompson leads Down East to 7-3 win over Frederick

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Bubba Thompson hit two home runs as the Down East Wood Ducks defeated the Frederick Keys 7-3 on Tuesday. With the victory, the Wood Ducks snapped a five-game losing streak.

Up 3-0 in the third, Down East extended its lead when Thompson hit a three-run home run.

The Wood Ducks tacked on another run in the sixth when Yohel Pozo hit an RBI single, driving in Samuel Huff.

Sam Hellinger (1-0) got the win in relief while Frederick starter Blaine Knight (1-11) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

With the win, Down East improved to 9-3 against Frederick this season.