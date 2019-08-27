Fenter, Fontana spur Delmarva to 7-0 win over Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Shayne Fontana tripled and singled twice, and Gray Fenter struck out 11 hitters over five innings as the Delmarva Shorebirds topped the Lakewood BlueClaws 7-0 on Tuesday.

In the top of the third, Delmarva put up four runs, including a two-run single by Johnny Rizer. The Shorebirds then added two runs in the fifth and a run in the eighth. In the fifth, Adley Rutschman hit a two-run home run before he hit a sacrifice fly to score Seamus Curran in the eighth.

Victor Santos (5-10) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

The BlueClaws were held scoreless for the 14th time this season, while the Shorebirds' staff recorded their 20th shutout of the year.

With the win, Delmarva improved to 15-8 against Lakewood this season.