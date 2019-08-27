De Paula helps to shut out Staten Island, Tri-City wins 4-0

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Brayan De Paula and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Tri-City ValleyCats topped the Staten Island Yankees 4-0 on Tuesday.

De Paula (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one while allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. Wellington Diaz (3-5) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out eight and walked two.

In the first inning, Tri-City took a 3-0 lead after Nathan Perry hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Juan Paulino. The ValleyCats scored again in the third inning when Preston Pavlica hit a solo home run.

The Yankees were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the ValleyCats' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.