Yurchak, Heyer lead Great Lakes to 12-9 win over Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Justin Yurchak hit a two-run triple in the third inning, and Luke Heyer hit a two-run home run and had three hits as the Great Lakes Loons topped the Lansing Lugnuts 12-9 on Tuesday.
The triple by Yurchak, part of a three-run inning, gave the Loons a 2-0 lead before Romer Cuadrado hit an RBI single later in the inning.
Lansing answered in the bottom of the frame when Gabriel Moreno hit a three-run double to tie the game.
The Loons took the lead for good in the fourth when Sam McWilliams hit a solo home run.
Mark Washington (4-1) got the win in relief while Lansing starter Cobi Johnson (2-9) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
