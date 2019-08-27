Martinez helps to shut out NW Arkansas, Midland wins 2-0

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Seth Martinez and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Midland RockHounds defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 2-0 on Tuesday.

Martinez (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked two while allowing three hits over 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Gerson Garabito (6-11) went seven innings, allowing one run and five hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out nine and walked four.

Midland scored its runs when Tyler Ramirez hit an RBI single in the first inning and Taylor Motter hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Nate Mondou singled three times in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Naturals were blanked for the 13th time this season, while the RockHounds' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.

With the win, Midland improved to 9-4 against NW Arkansas this season.