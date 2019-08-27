Steer hits walk-off single, Cedar Rapids beats Peoria 4-3

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Spencer Steer hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Cedar Rapids Kernels topped the Peoria Chiefs 4-3 on Tuesday.

Trevor Casanova scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Albee Weiss and then went to third on an out.

The Chiefs tied the game 3-3 in the top of the eighth when Brendan Donovan scored on an error as part of a two-run inning.

Cedar Rapids starter Luis Rijo went six innings, allowing one run and five hits. He also struck out six and walked one. Dylan Thomas (1-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Sebastian Tabata (3-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.