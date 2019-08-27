Emanuel leads Round Rock to 4-3 win over San Antonio

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Kent Emanuel pitched eight scoreless innings, leading the Round Rock Express over the San Antonio Missions in a 4-3 win on Tuesday.

Emanuel (8-2) allowed one hit while striking out six to get the win.

Round Rock got on the board first in the third inning when Chas McCormick hit a two-run single and then scored on a single by Jack Mayfield.

After Round Rock added a run in the fifth on a single by Mayfield, the Missions cut into the deficit with three runs in the ninth inning, including a single by David Freitas that scored Ben Gamel.

Thomas Jankins (10-5) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out five and walked one.