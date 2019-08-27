Lake’s homer leads Tijuana to 7-6 win over Monclova

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Junior Lake hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 7-6 win over the Acereros del Norte on Tuesday.

The home run by Lake capped a three-run inning and gave the Toros a 3-1 lead after Isaac Rodriguez Salazar hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

After Tijuana added two runs in the fourth on a double by Miguel Torrero, the Acereros cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Cesar Tapia hit a three-run home run.

The Toros added to their lead in the fifth when Xorge Carrillo hit a two-run home run.

Monclova saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jose Amador hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to cut the Tijuana lead to 7-6.

Carrillo homered and singled, driving home two runs for Tijuana.

Tijuana starter Terance Marin (7-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Geno Encina (8-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.