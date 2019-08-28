Nolin, Andreoli spur Tacoma to 4-1 win over Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- John Andreoli singled three times, and Sean Nolin tossed seven scoreless innings as the Tacoma Rainiers topped the Fresno Grizzlies 4-1 on Tuesday. The Rainiers snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory.

Nolin (6-3) allowed two hits while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win.

Tacoma went up 3-0 in the fourth after Jaycob Brugman hit an RBI single and Jordan Pacheco hit a sacrifice fly.

After Tacoma added a run in the eighth when Ryan Court hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Eric Filia, the Grizzlies cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Taylor Gushue hit an RBI single, bringing home Wilmer Difo.

Wil Crowe (0-4) went six innings, allowing three runs and seven hits while striking out two in the Pacific Coast League game.