Meisner leads San Jose to 2-1 win over Visalia

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Casey Meisner hurled six scoreless innings, leading the San Jose Giants over the Visalia Rawhide in a 2-1 win on Tuesday.

Meisner (3-3) struck out four and walked three to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the sixth, San Jose added to its lead when Heath Quinn hit an RBI double, bringing home David Villar.

The Rawhide cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Alek Thomas hit an RBI single, bringing home Jorge Perez.

Ryan Weiss (1-1) went six innings, allowing two runs and seven hits to take the hard-luck loss in the California League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.

Despite the loss, Visalia is 17-9 against San Jose this season.