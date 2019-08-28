Rosario scores on single in 10th, Batavia beats West Virginia

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Troy Johnston scored on an error in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Batavia Muckdogs to an 8-7 win over the West Virginia Black Bears on Wednesday.

Johnston scored after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a single by Nic Ready. The error came after Dalvy Rosario scored on a wild pitch to give the Muckdogs the lead earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the inning, West Virginia scored on a double by Cory Wood that brought home Matt Gorski. However, the rally ended when Brock Love got Victor Ngoepe to ground out to end the game.

The Muckdogs tied the game 6-6 in the ninth when Albert Guaimaro scored on a wild pitch as part of a two-run inning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Guaimaro was a double short of the cycle, scoring three runs while also driving in three in the win. Ready doubled and singled, also stealing a base.

Evan Brabrand (4-1) got the win in relief while Garrett Leonard (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.