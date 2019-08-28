Holland, Lavastida lift Mahoning Valley over State College 5-4

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Korey Holland tripled and doubled, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Mahoning Valley Scrappers defeated the State College Spikes 5-4 on Wednesday.

Bryan Lavastida doubled and singled for Mahoning Valley.

Mahoning Valley got on the board first in the third inning when Holland hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Brayan Rocchio.

State College answered in the next half-inning when Dariel Gomez hit a solo home run to get within one.

The Scrappers later added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Rocchio scored on an error, while Jonathan Lopez hit an RBI single in the sixth.

State College saw its comeback attempt come up short after Gomez hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and Luis Flores hit a solo home run in the ninth to cut the Mahoning Valley lead to 5-4.

Mahoning Valley right-hander Carlos Vargas (5-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Junior Gonzalez (3-6) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after he allowed three runs on just three hits over 4 2/3 innings.