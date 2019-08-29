Diamondbacks host the Dodgers following Leake’s strong showing

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-47, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (67-66, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (12-4, 2.00 ERA) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (9-13, 4.86 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Mike Leake. Leake threw 7 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits with two strikeouts against San Francisco.

The Diamondbacks are 27-36 against teams from the NL West. Arizona has a team on-base percentage of .321, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .382.

The Dodgers have gone 38-19 against division opponents. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .336, good for second in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a mark of .392.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 29 home runs and is slugging .517. Christian Walker has 11 hits and is batting .355 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 144 hits and is batting .307. Corey Seager is 11-for-36 with six doubles and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .220 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by five runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Yoshihisa Hirano: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (leg).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Dylan Floro: (intercostal), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Kristopher Negron: (neck), Max Muncy: (wrist), David Freese: (hamstring).