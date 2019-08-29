Vieaux, Pope spur Altoona to 3-2 win over Akron

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Brett Pope doubled and singled, and Cam Vieaux struck out 10 over 7 1/3 innings as the Altoona Curve topped the Akron RubberDucks 3-2 on Thursday. With the victory, the Curve swept the four-game series.

Vieaux (4-4) allowed two hits while walking three to get the win.

Altoona started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Pope advanced to second on a ground out by Jared Oliva and then scored on a single by Oneil Cruz.

After Altoona added two runs in the eighth, the RubberDucks cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single.

Sam Hentges (2-13) went six innings, allowing one run and six hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

With the win, Altoona improved to 14-4 against Akron this season.