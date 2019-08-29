Hatch, Adams carry New Hampshire to 8-2 win over Trenton

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Riley Adams homered and had two hits, and Thomas Hatch struck out 11 hitters over seven innings as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats beat the Trenton Thunder 8-2 on Thursday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Fisher Cats and a three-game winning streak for the Thunder.

Hatch (2-3) picked up the win after he allowed two runs and three hits.

Trenton tied the game 2-2 in the third after Ben Ruta hit a two-run home run.

After New Hampshire added a run in the third on a double by Chad Spanberger, the Fisher Cats added to their lead with five runs in the fourth inning, including a three-run home run by Josh Palacios and a solo home run by Adams.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nick Green (3-4) went three innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

Ruta homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Thunder.