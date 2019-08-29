Osik, Sosa lead the way for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Tyler Osik homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Kannapolis Intimidators defeated the Hagerstown Suns 5-4 on Thursday.

Lenyn Sosa doubled twice and singled with two runs for Kannapolis.

Kannapolis went up 5-2 in the fifth after Cameron Simmons hit a two-run double.

Hagerstown answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to cut the deficit to one, including a single by Cole Daily that scored Jacob Rhinesmith.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hansen Butler (1-1) got the win in relief while Hagerstown starter Jackson Stoeckinger (2-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.