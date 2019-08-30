Martinez’s homer leads Rocky Mountain to 10-7 win over Orem

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Ernesto Martinez hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Rocky Mountain Vibes to a 10-7 win over the Orem Owlz on Thursday.

The home run by Martinez capped a four-run inning and gave the Vibes a 4-1 lead after Cam Devanney hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Trailing 7-2, the Owlz cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Cristian Gomez and D'Shawn Knowles scored when a runner was thrown out, and Trent Deveaux scored on a double.

The Vibes later tacked on three runs in the ninth, including a single by Jess Williams that scored Bryan Torres.

Abner Uribe (1-0) got the win in relief while Orem starter Kelvin Moncion (2-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

William Holmes was a triple short of the cycle, driving home six runs for the Owlz.