Liddi, Juarez lead Yucatan to 3-1 win over Leon
YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Alex Liddi homered and singled twice, driving in two runs as the Leones de Yucatan beat the Bravos de Leon 3-1 on Thursday.
Luis Juarez homered and singled for Yucatan.
Leon started the scoring in the second inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Julio Perez advanced on singles by Jose Cardona and Omar Renteria, and then scored on a walk by Rafael Rodriguez.
The Leones took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Liddi hit a two-run home run and Juarez hit a solo home run en route to the two-run lead.
Yucatan right-hander Jose Samayoa (9-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Angel Landazuri (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and four hits over three innings.
Yucatan improved to 8-4 against Leon this season.
