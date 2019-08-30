Curbelo’s run leads Great Falls to 9-6 win over Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Luis Curbelo scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the Great Falls Voyagers to a 9-6 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Thursday.

The play came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Voyagers a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Joshua Rivera drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Ty Greene.

In the bottom of the eighth, Idaho Falls cut into the deficit on a double by Rhett Aplin that scored Clay Dungan.

Nick Johnson (1-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jose Ramirez (2-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.