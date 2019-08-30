Cruz’s double leads Winston-Salem to 5-1 win over Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Johan Cruz hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Winston-Salem Dash to a 5-1 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday.

The double by Cruz scored Steele Walker to give the Dash a 4-1 lead.

The Dash tacked on another run in the ninth when Jameson Fisher hit a solo home run.

Wyatt Burns (3-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Lynchburg starter Juan Mota (3-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game.