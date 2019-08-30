Shannon’s single leads Kane County to 2-1 win over Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Zack Shannon hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to a 2-1 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Friday.

The single by Shannon scored Tra Holmes and Zachery Almond to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead.

The Timber Rattlers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Yeison Coca hit an RBI double, scoring Jesus Lujano.

Kane County starter Adrian Del Moral (4-3) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Ethan Small (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after he allowed two runs on just three hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Timber Rattlers, Lujano doubled twice and singled.