AP source: Angels pick up GM Eppler’s option for next season

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Los Angeles Angels are picking up the option on general manager Billy Eppler's contract for next season.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the move has not been announced.

Eppler is in his fourth year with the Angels. They began the day with a 64-71 record and appear headed for their fifth straight losing season. The Angels haven't been to the playoffs since 2014.

Eppler signed two-time AL MVP Mike Trout to a 10-year, $360 million contract extension before the season. But his free-agent signees for this year — catcher Jonathan Lucroy, pitcher Matt Harvey and reliever Cody Allen — are no longer with the club.

Eppler spoke before the Angels' game against the Boston Red Sox about the findings into the July 1 death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. A Texas coroner said in his report that Skaggs died with a toxic mix of alcohol and the powerful painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.