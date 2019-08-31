Joseph’s double leads Reno over Salt Lake in 10 innings

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Caleb Joseph hit a three-run double in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Reno Aces to a 13-9 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Friday.

The double came after an RBI double by Andy Young that gave the Aces the lead earlier in the inning. Reno later added another run when Kevin Cron hit an RBI single to score Joseph.

In the bottom of the inning, Salt Lake scored on a single by Josh Thole that brought home Nick Franklin. However, the rally ended when Damien Magnifico got Taylor Ward to fly out to end the game.

Young doubled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win. Cron singled four times, driving in three runs.

Ben Taylor (3-4) got the win in relief while Jeremy Rhoades (3-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Wilfredo Tovar tripled twice and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Bees. Jared Walsh hit two solo homers.