Pomares scores on wild pitch in 11th, Salem-Keizer beats Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Jairo Pomares scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 4-3 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Friday.

Pomares scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Armani Smith.

The Emeralds tied the game 3-3 in the ninth when Fernando Kelli scored on an error as part of a three-run inning.

Reliever Jordan Scott (3-1) went two scoreless innings, striking out four and walking two to get the win. Maikel Aguiar (1-2) went one inning, allowing one run while striking out three in the Northwest League game.

The Emeralds left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 14 baserunners in the loss.