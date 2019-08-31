Oakland seeks series sweep over New York

Oakland Athletics (78-56, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (88-48, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Homer Bailey (12-8, 5.04 ERA) Yankees: Domingo German (17-3, 4.03 ERA)

LINE: Yankees -171; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland can secure a series sweep over New York with a win.

The Yankees are 49-21 on their home turf. New York has hit 248 home runs this season, second in the league. Gleyber Torres leads them with 31, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Athletics are 35-30 on the road. The Oakland pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.05, Homer Bailey leads the staff with a mark of 5.04. The Athletics won the last meeting 8-2. Brett Anderson earned his 11th victory and Jurickson Profar went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Tommy Kahnle took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 53 extra base hits and is batting .336. Aaron Judge is 16-for-43 with three doubles, six home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 30 home runs and is batting .258. Marcus Semien is 15-for-44 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .267 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Athletics: 7-3, .295 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Greg Bird: (foot), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Thairo Estrada: (hamstring), Gio Urshela: (groin), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), David Hale: (spine), Ben Heller: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), CC Sabathia: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Ramon Laureano: (hip).